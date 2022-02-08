Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

