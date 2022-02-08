Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 169,497 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 774,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,497 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $18,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

