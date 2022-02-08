Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.2% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

