Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV opened at $203.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

