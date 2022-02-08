Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,535 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in KE by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KE by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after buying an additional 264,838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in KE by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

