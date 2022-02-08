The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BATRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

