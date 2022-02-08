Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 26,936 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $25,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 17.5% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 262.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.69. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.89.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

