Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $32.94 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares during the quarter. Nokia accounts for 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $32,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,955,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Nokia by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.