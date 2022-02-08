Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 150,028 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150,028 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $41,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

