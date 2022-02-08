Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,348,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,605 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 2.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $97,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

