Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Invests $13.55 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 666,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,000. Independence Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of IRT opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.