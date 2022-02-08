Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $120.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $452.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $506.35 million, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other International Money Express news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter worth $388,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in International Money Express by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in International Money Express by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $606.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

