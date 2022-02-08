Veritable L.P. Sells 223 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE BAM opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

