Patten Group Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

