Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $144.78 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

