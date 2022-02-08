Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22,520.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.53. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $152.52 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

