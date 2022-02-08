Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 108 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $420.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.70 and a 200-day moving average of $533.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

