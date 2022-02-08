Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 297 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 204.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

ORLY stock opened at $634.03 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.79 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.85.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,934 shares of company stock worth $8,361,012 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

