Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

