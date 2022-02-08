Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 3,449 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.