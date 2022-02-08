Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of LEG opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.