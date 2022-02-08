Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

BRX stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

