Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

