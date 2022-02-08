Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
