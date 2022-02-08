Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

