Wedbush Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $60.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.26.

VRNS opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

