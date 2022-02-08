Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.93), for a total value of £41,200 ($55,713.32).

LON LOK opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.52) on Tuesday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085 ($14.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 982.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 863.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £299.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

LOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,150 ($15.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.