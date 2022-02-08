Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.49 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.77. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

