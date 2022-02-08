Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 56.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286,841 shares during the period. Flex makes up 2.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

FLEX stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

