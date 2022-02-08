Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 302,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MEC opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $224.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

