Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.