Swmg LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Swmg LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.4% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 152.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,285 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

