StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of SNEX opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

