$810.85 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will report sales of $810.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $817.60 million and the lowest is $804.10 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

