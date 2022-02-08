Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:THR opened at $17.87 on Friday. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a P/E ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

