Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

NSSC stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.