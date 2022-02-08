Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 18,250 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,573,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,715,000 after buying an additional 252,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 104,678 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,007,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 734,237 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 417,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

