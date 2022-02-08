Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $59,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $396.95 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.20.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

