NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,131 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $68,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,149,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after buying an additional 354,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $204,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

