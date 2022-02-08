Axa S.A. Purchases 64,595 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,595 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $88,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

