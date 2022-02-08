BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22,365.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

