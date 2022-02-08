Ossiam Sells 775 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $311.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.94 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

