Deri Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $568,178.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 461,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 140,836,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

