Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $2,091,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of FRA opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.