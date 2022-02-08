Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $2,091,000.
Shares of FRA opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $14.46.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
