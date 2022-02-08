Farallon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 386,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.