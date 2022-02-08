Voya Investment Management LLC Has $71.97 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $71,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

