Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,300,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,719,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

