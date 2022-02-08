Voya Investment Management LLC Has $81.90 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,944 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $81,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

