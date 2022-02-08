Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,392 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 754% compared to the average volume of 1,100 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.