Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 million, a P/E ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Genasys by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

