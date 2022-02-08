Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 million, a P/E ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.
In related news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About Genasys
Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genasys (GNSS)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.