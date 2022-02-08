GBS (GBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GBS (NYSE:GBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
GBS (NYSE:GBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GBS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GBS opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47. GBS has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GBS by 890.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GBS
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
